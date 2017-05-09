War Child launches GameOn, a fundraising hub for game devs

UK charity War Child has launched the GameOn hub to get more game companies involved in the fundraising process.

GameOn is first and foremost about raising awareness, and will spotlight War Child's latest video game charity initiatives.

It's also hoped members of the games industry will use the space to bounce around ideas and collaborate with one another to create new fundraising packages and events.

War Child is no stranger to the games industry, and since announcing its first gaming partnership around a decade ago has raised over $2.5 million in collaboration with studios, developers, publishers, and players.

Most recently, the company raised over $122,000 through its Armistice Day Fundraiser with the support of Wargaming, Ink Stories, Positech, and BlackMill Games.

"What we have achieved to date with the help of the gaming industry is incredible and GameOn is an exciting next step for War Child," said Wayne Emanuel, War Child's gaming development manager.

"Our journey so far has seen collaborations with major players in the industry and with the new gaming hub we hope to encourage more developers, studios, publisher and gamers to join us on our mission striving for a world where no child’s life is torn apart by war."

GameOn has already gained the support of industry heavyweights like Tim Schafer, Rhianna Pratchett, Randy Pitchford, and Debbie Bestwick. To find out more about the initiative, click right here.