Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

War Child launches GameOn, a fundraising hub for game devs
War Child launches GameOn, a fundraising hub for game devs
May 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 9, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

UK charity War Child has launched the GameOn hub to get more game companies involved in the fundraising process.

GameOn is first and foremost about raising awareness, and will spotlight War Child's latest video game charity initiatives.

It's also hoped members of the games industry will use the space to bounce around ideas and collaborate with one another to create new fundraising packages and events. 

War Child is no stranger to the games industry, and since announcing its first gaming partnership around a decade ago has raised over $2.5 million in collaboration with studios, developers, publishers, and players.

Most recently, the company raised over $122,000 through its Armistice Day Fundraiser with the support of Wargaming, Ink Stories, Positech, and BlackMill Games. 

"What we have achieved to date with the help of the gaming industry is incredible and GameOn is an exciting next step for War Child," said Wayne Emanuel, War Child's gaming development manager.

"Our journey so far has seen collaborations with major players in the industry and with the new gaming hub we hope to encourage more developers, studios, publisher and gamers to join us on our mission striving for a world where no child’s life is torn apart by war."

GameOn has already gained the support of industry heavyweights like Tim Schafer, Rhianna Pratchett, Randy Pitchford, and Debbie Bestwick. To find out more about the initiative, click right here.

Related Jobs

Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[05.09.17]
Level Designer (World)-Destiny
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.09.17]
Experienced Game Developer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[05.08.17]
Generalist Engineer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.08.17]
Senior UI Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 classic RPGs that inspired Cosmic Star Heroine
Game Design Deep Dive: Creating a one-touch platformer in ZIP ZAP
Transparency is the key to Steam's discoverability problem, says Valve
There's value in embracing 'new ideas, from other people,' says Sid Meier


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image