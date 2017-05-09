Korean giant Smilegate partners with Phaser Lock for VR debut

Korean game giant Smilegate is stepping into the world of virtual reality development with the help of Phaser Lock Interactive.

The two studios have announced a new long-term strategic partnership that will see the pair work together on an unannounced VR game.

Smilegate, which created the hit online shooter Crossfire, will publish and distribute the mystery title, and will also lend a hand with production.

Austin-based outfit Phaser Lock already has two VR efforts under its belt -- Tilted Final Approach and Twisted Arrow -- and is keen to use Smilegate's connections and know-how to break into Asia.

"We're excited to work with an accomplished industry veteran like Smilegate," said Phaser Lock CEO, Michael Daubert. "We couldn’t ask for a better strategic partner to expand, especially with the lightning fast growth of VR we’re seeing in the Asian market."

As for Smilegate, this partnership appears to be the first in a long line of VR-focused deals the company has planned, with the firm apparently keen to establish itself as a key player in the nascent market.

"[This] is our first foray into a virtual reality global partnership initiative," said company COO, Joonho Sung. "We will continue to explore and identify industry leaders to aggressively facilitate our expansion into the new, emerging industry."