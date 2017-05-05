Video: A classic game postmortem for Yoot Saito's Seaman

At GDC 2017, Yutaka "Yoot" Saito spoke at length about his work creating Seaman, a game that left an indelible mark on the fabric of both the game industry and pop culture at large.

At the start of his classic game postmortem, Saito explained that when given the choice between creating a Dungeons and Dragons styled game, a game with famous characters, or a “rare beast” of a game unlike anything released before, he opted to go for the third option.

“For a creator, it's better to choose the option that seems to fit the best, rather than the one you think is correct,” said Saito. “Option three differs from one and two because putting it into practice requires inventiveness and courage.”

Saito goes on to talk about how the idea for human-faced fish of Seaman came to be and how the game eventually would attract a large ratio of female fans, set sales records, and attract new Dreamcast owners all by being something creative and completely new. Saito's full, hour-long postmortem can be found on GDC's YouTube channel.

