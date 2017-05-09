Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 9, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 9, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 9, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nvidia revenue jumps thanks in part to launch of Nintendo Switch
Nvidia revenue jumps thanks in part to launch of Nintendo Switch
May 9, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
May 9, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

It’s not often that a hardware company gets to ride a console launch to quarterly gains, but Nvidia’s done just that, thanks to the company’s Tegra processor that sits at the heart of the Nintendo Switch.

In its quarterly earnings report today for the first quarter ended on April 30, Nvidia said revenue for its Tegra Processor Business unit jumped 108 percent from the previous year to $332 million, helping kick off a strong start to the new fiscal year. 

Those numbers show how the Switch’s 2.74 million units in sales during its launch month affected other companies, though it does still pale in comparison to Nvidia's GPU business, which brought in $1.5 billion in revenue for the same quarter.

Overall, the company pulled in $507 million in quarterly profits on $1.9 billion in revenue, compared to $208 million on $1.3 billion in revenue for the same quarter a year prior.

Related Jobs

Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Irvine, California, United States
[05.09.17]
Lead Test Associate
2K
2K — Novato, California, United States
[05.09.17]
SENIOR SERVER ENGINEER
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.09.17]
Graphics Programmer
Vicarious Visions / Activision
Vicarious Visions / Activision — Albany, New York, United States
[05.09.17]
Level Designer (World)-Destiny


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

7 classic RPGs that inspired Cosmic Star Heroine
Using costume design to create cohesive worlds and compelling characters
Blog: What makes a good game conference for indie devs?
Game Design Deep Dive: Creating a one-touch platformer in ZIP ZAP


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image