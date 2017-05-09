Nvidia revenue jumps thanks in part to launch of Nintendo Switch

It’s not often that a hardware company gets to ride a console launch to quarterly gains, but Nvidia’s done just that, thanks to the company’s Tegra processor that sits at the heart of the Nintendo Switch.

In its quarterly earnings report today for the first quarter ended on April 30, Nvidia said revenue for its Tegra Processor Business unit jumped 108 percent from the previous year to $332 million, helping kick off a strong start to the new fiscal year.

Those numbers show how the Switch’s 2.74 million units in sales during its launch month affected other companies, though it does still pale in comparison to Nvidia's GPU business, which brought in $1.5 billion in revenue for the same quarter.

Overall, the company pulled in $507 million in quarterly profits on $1.9 billion in revenue, compared to $208 million on $1.3 billion in revenue for the same quarter a year prior.