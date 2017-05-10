Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 10, 2017
May 10, 2017
May 10, 2017
Zynga funds USC design course to teach the next generation and foster diversity
May 10, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Social/Online, Design, Production

Social game specialist Zynga has awarded a "substantial gift" to the University of Southern California to help promote the study of social mobile games, inclusive game production, and diversity in the industry. 

The cash donation will be used to fund three years of classes, beginning this fall, as well as a series of panels and lectures that spotlight inclusivity and diversity within the games industry. 

Those attending supported lectures will be taught how to create social mobile games using Zynga's own design methodology and team building production practices. 

Building on that, the event series will cover production, creative, and engineering topics, and will be headed up by company experts including the Women at Zynga employee group

"We're proud to partner with the USC School of Cinematic Arts to invest in the next generation of social game developers," said Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga. 

"USC has always taken a cutting-edge approach to advancing the intersection of entertainment and business innovation, and we're thrilled to share our unique view on how to blend art and science disciplines in social mobile gaming."

