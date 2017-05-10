Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 10, 2017
Keywords nabs localization expert XLOC for $900K
May 10, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Game tech service provider Keywords has continued its shopping spree by picking up XLOC for $900,000. 

Founded in 2004, XLOC develops localization software and systems for game developers. Its popular applications have been used in various blockbuster titles including League of Legends, Monster Hunter, Borderlands, and BioShock

The deal is consistent with Keyword's movements over the past two years. Since 2015, the firm has diversified its portfolio exponentially by completing pricey deals for testing research group, Player Research; game art studio, Liquid; visual effects and graphics outfit, Spov; and QA service and testing provider, Enzyme Testing Labs -- to name just a few.

