Sponsored: Learn how to use data and player insights to maximize your game's success
May 10, 2017 | By deltaDNA
Why do games struggle to monetize and how can analytics be utilized to drastically increase revenues and avoid common monetization pitfalls? 

Join us in this free Gamasutra webinar in which Dr. Isaac Roseboom, Head of Insight at deltaDNA, will demonstrate how successful games use analytics and player insights to best effect.

This talk will use aggregated data from the deltaDNA platform and give real-life examples of how analytics can assist in designing and personalizing games.

  • Find out exactly what you need to do, in order to successfully monetize a game and drive repeat spend
     
  • Identify how successful games approach onboarding, drive first time purchase, and balance their game economy to maximize KPI performance

Title: What the best games know about monetization that the rest don't

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2017

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Speaker

Dr. Isaac Roseboom
Head of Insight
deltaDNA

Dr. Isaac Roseboom is Head of Insight at deltaDNA. Since moving into the games industry, Isaac has worked as a consultant on over 50 games, offering wide ranging expertise on data-driven game design and the use of predictive modelling. In addition, Isaac heads research at deltaDNA, trying to bring the best in analytics to the masses through its self-service platform. In a previous life, Isaac was an astrophysicist, building data processing pipelines for large space telescopes.

