Sponsored: Learn how to use data and player insights to maximize your game's success

Title: What the best games know about monetization that the rest don't
Date: Thursday, May 25, 2017
Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
Duration: 1 hour
Speaker
Dr. Isaac Roseboom
Head of Insight
deltaDNA
Dr. Isaac Roseboom is Head of Insight at deltaDNA. Since moving into the games industry, Isaac has worked as a consultant on over 50 games, offering wide ranging expertise on data-driven game design and the use of predictive modelling. In addition, Isaac heads research at deltaDNA, trying to bring the best in analytics to the masses through its self-service platform. In a previous life, Isaac was an astrophysicist, building data processing pipelines for large space telescopes.