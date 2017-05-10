Get some career insight from up-and-coming game developers today at 6PM EDT

Here at Gamasutra, we spend a lot of time looking back at game development history and speaking with industry veterans to learn as much as we can from our rapidly fading past. But it’s also valuable and important to reflect what’s going on in the present.

So today at 6PM EDT (yup it's a later show), we’re going to be speaking with developers Catt Small, Francesca Carletto-Leon, and Lauren Scott to talk about their experiences in the game industry, how it differs from the experiences of developers from years past, and what advice they have for people who want to get started honing their craft in video game development.

Whether you’re a student looking for advice on that first job, an indie developer wanting to know more about getting into the game dev community, or a veteran looking for new insight, you should swing by and join us for a discussion in Twitch chat.

And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.