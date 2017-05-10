EA expects 40% of industry-wide game sales to be digital this year

In Electronic Arts’ year-end earnings call this past week, CFO Blake Jorgensen noted that digital sales are growing more quickly than the company expected.

That growth has gotten to the point where the company believes digital may very well represent more than 40 percent of industry-wide sales by the end of 2017.

EA itself reported a 20 percent year-over-year increase in digital sales for this past fiscal year, bring its total revenue from digital sales up to $4.8 billion.

That number represents 61 percent of EA’s own digital sales for the past fiscal year, but despite this Jorgensen says the company will likely lag behind the rest of the industry on the digital front due to the fact that some of its major titles, such as FIFA, see popularity in regions that favor physical releases.