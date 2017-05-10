Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA expects 40% of industry-wide game sales to be digital this year
EA expects 40% of industry-wide game sales to be digital this year
May 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

In Electronic Arts’ year-end earnings call this past week, CFO Blake Jorgensen noted that digital sales are growing more quickly than the company expected.

That growth has gotten to the point where the company believes digital may very well represent more than 40 percent of industry-wide sales by the end of 2017. 

EA itself reported a 20 percent year-over-year increase in digital sales for this past fiscal year, bring its total revenue from digital sales up to $4.8 billion. 

That number represents 61 percent of EA’s own digital sales for the past fiscal year, but despite this Jorgensen says the company will likely lag behind the rest of the industry on the digital front due to the fact that some of its major titles, such as FIFA, see popularity in regions that favor physical releases. 

Related Jobs

Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.10.17]
Game Designer
Disruptor Beam
Disruptor Beam — FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts, United States
[05.10.17]
Build and Release Engineer
Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — MÃ¼nchen, Germany
[05.10.17]
Unity 3D Developer (f/m)
Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — MÃ¼nchen, Germany
[05.10.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designer Interview: Crafting Flinthook's hookshot wasn't easy
EA expects 40% of industry-wide game sales to be digital this year
Survey: VR awareness has doubled over the past year, but will that mean more sales?
Blog: Fighting uncertainty in game design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image