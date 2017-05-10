Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rime can't fix its price disparity 'without selling at a loss' on the Switch
Rime can't fix its price disparity 'without selling at a loss' on the Switch
May 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

It seems that releasing a game physically for the Nintendo Switch is a pricey affair. Tequila Works’ Rime, which was originally announced to cost an additional $10 on the Switch, is one example of this.

Grey Box, the game’s publisher, says that the price for the digital Switch release of Rime would drop from its originally announced $39.99 to match other consoles at $29.99, but the publisher says that it can’t afford to give the physical version the same treatment without selling the game at a loss.

This lines up with earlier reports that manufacturing Switch cartridges is an expensive process on its own, something that game developers should keep in mind when considering bringing a game to Nintendo's latest console.

As when the prices were first announced, Grey Box didn’t dive into specifics about the reason for the disparity but did note in a blog post that the price hike was to counteract “the additional development, manufacturing, and publishing costs involved” with Rime’s Switch port.

“On the physical side, we can’t lower the price without selling at a loss,” noted Grey Box. Instead, the publisher is including copies of the game’s soundtrack, which retails for $10 on its own, with physical Switch copies in hopes of adding more value to the package. 

Related Jobs

Mapbox
Mapbox — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.10.17]
Unity Solutions Engineer
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.10.17]
Senior Technical Designer
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.10.17]
Senior Engineer - Dev Ops and Services
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.10.17]
Senior Engineer - Gameplay


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designer Interview: Crafting Flinthook's hookshot wasn't easy
EA expects 40% of industry-wide game sales to be digital this year
Survey: VR awareness has doubled over the past year, but will that mean more sales?
Blog: Fighting uncertainty in game design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image