Get a job: Be a 3D Character Artist at Intrepid Studios

Location: San Diego, California

Intrepid Studios is an online, PC-based game development company. We are looking for talented 3D Character Artists to join our team in creating an MMORPG with a fantasy setting. With a state of the art facility located in beautiful San Diego, our team is dedicated to an environment that supports creativity and success. At Intrepid Studios, we are searching for people who are passionate and driven to excel and have a desire to invest their time and effort in the success of what will be the most anticipated MMO in the industry.

Duties and Responsibilities Include

Collaboration with designers and programmers to ensure game development, composition and visualize ideas.

Provide day to day team growth with fellow artists responsible for creating top quality character art.

Actively participate in technical and aesthetic problem-solving discussions

Ensure project deadlines are met

Requirements

3+ years of experience as an Environment, Character, and/or Prop artist, with one or more shipped AAA games on PC.

Experience with MAYA, V-Ray, Z-Brush, Photoshop.

Bachelors or better in art/ 3D computer graphics or related discipline.

Be receptive to art direction.

Strong knowledge of architecture, physique/armor/clothing, and/or props, with desired lighting.

Excellent high- and low-poly modeling skills.

Experience with Unreal Engine.

Passion for gaming and fantasy settings.

Desired

Strong foundation in traditional art, with ability to concept ideas.

Exceptional visual and technical understanding of 3D modeling and texturing.

The more experience with character art the better.

