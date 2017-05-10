Google acquires Job Simulator dev Owlchemy Labs

Google has acquired the virtual reality-focused development studio Owlchemy Labs. Neither party disclosed the specifics of the deal, but Owlchemy did say that its development focus will remain largely the same going forward.

Owlchemy is probably best know for its multiplatform VR game Job Simulator, but the company has worked on several other notable VR projects in recent years, including technology focused on mixed reality experiences. Following the acquisition, Owlchemy aims to continue developing for VR but "with even more support and focus on building awesome stuff."

“We both believe that VR is the most accessible computing platform and that there’s a ton of work to be done, especially with regards to natural and intuitive interactions,” read a blog post from Owlchemy announcing the acquisition. “Together with Google, with which we share an incredible overlap in vision, we’re free to pursue raw creation and sprint toward interesting problems in these early days of VR.”