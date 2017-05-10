Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 10, 2017
PlayStation picks up former Lionhead studio director Stuart Whyte
PlayStation picks up former Lionhead studio director Stuart Whyte
May 10, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Stuart Whyte has joined up with PlayStation, according to a LinkedIn update posted late last week.

In his new role, Whyte will act as the director of VR product development for the company’s London studio.

Throughout his long career in game development, Whyte has spent time with a number of studios including Supermassive Games, Microsoft Game Studios and Bullfrog productions. Notably, he spent a number of years with Fable creator Lionhead, and was with the studio until its closure in 2016.

