Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 10, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 10, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 10, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn how these developers are building their careers (so you can improve yours)
May 10, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
May 10, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Production, Video

It’s not easy building a career in game development—heck, many don’t even know where to start. But if you’re a young game developer getting started in school, or the kind of person who’s looking to change careers, maybe you could use a little advice from developers who’ve been there. 

Today on the Gamaustra Twitch channel, we sat down with developers Laura E. Scott, Catt Small and Francesca Carletto-Leon to talk about their early careers in the game industry, what changes they’ve seen take place, and what advice they have for up-and-coming developers who want to follow in their footsteps. 

It was a helpful chat, with plenty of reflection about the mistakes they’ve made as well as some best practices for keeping yourself healthy in the game business. Be sure to watch the full conversation above, and then follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel if you’re interested in more conversations with game developers about the art and business of making games. 

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.10.17]
Content Producer (f/m)
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Irvine, California, United States
[05.09.17]
Lead Test Associate
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.09.17]
Experienced Game Developer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Playa Vista, California, United States
[05.05.17]
Technical Art Director


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designer Interview: Crafting Flinthook's hookshot wasn't easy
Video: What AR/VR game devs can (and should) learn from MMOs
Google acquires Job Simulator dev Owlchemy Labs
Rime can't fix its price disparity 'without selling at a loss' on the Switch


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image