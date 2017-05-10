Learn how these developers are building their careers (so you can improve yours)

It’s not easy building a career in game development—heck, many don’t even know where to start. But if you’re a young game developer getting started in school, or the kind of person who’s looking to change careers, maybe you could use a little advice from developers who’ve been there.

Today on the Gamaustra Twitch channel, we sat down with developers Laura E. Scott, Catt Small and Francesca Carletto-Leon to talk about their early careers in the game industry, what changes they’ve seen take place, and what advice they have for up-and-coming developers who want to follow in their footsteps.

It was a helpful chat, with plenty of reflection about the mistakes they’ve made as well as some best practices for keeping yourself healthy in the game business. Be sure to watch the full conversation above, and then follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel if you’re interested in more conversations with game developers about the art and business of making games.