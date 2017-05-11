Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 11, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 11, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 11, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Square Enix posts 'record-high' sales and profits as key franchises deliver
Square Enix posts 'record-high' sales and profits as key franchises deliver
May 11, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 11, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Final Fantasy maker Square Enix pulled in "record-high" sales and profits over the past 12 months, according to its financials for the year ended March 31, 2016

It's a revelation that adds an extra layer of intrigue to the publisher's decision to sell off Hitman developer IO Interactive

Indeed, despite having one of the best years on record, Square Enix today revealed it would be parting ways with the Danish studio to "maximize player satisfaction as well as market potential going forward."

Honing back in on the numbers, Square pulled in company-wide revenues of 257 billion yen ($2.26 billion), a year-over-year increase of 20 percent. Profit was also on the up, rising by 0.8 percent to 20 billion yen ($176 million) -- and that's despite the 4.89 billion yen ($43 million) extraordinary loss that came with dropping IO Interactive. 

In the Digital Entertainment segment, which houses the company's video game operations and makes up the majority of its business, sales rose by 25 percent to 199 billion yen ($1.75 billion). 

According to Square, major releases like Final Fantasy XV and Rise of the Tomb Raider drove sales in the division, particularly in the console arena.

It also waxed lyrical about its mobile and PC browsers titles, and talked up the performances of Hoshi No Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and Kindgom Hearts Union X

Looking ahead, Square expects to pull in net sales of 240 billion yen ($2.11 billion) and profits of 16.5 billion yen ($145.2 million) by the end of the next fiscal year on March 31, 2018.

Related Jobs

Mech Mocha Game Studios
Mech Mocha Game Studios — Bengaluru, India
[05.11.17]
Director - Game Design
Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.10.17]
Associate Programmer
Intrepid Studios Inc
Intrepid Studios Inc — San Diego, California, United States
[05.10.17]
Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.10.17]
Substance Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: What I learned playing fantasy football...for indie games
Square Enix parting ways with Hitman developer IO Interactive
Designer Interview: Crafting Flinthook's hookshot wasn't easy
Video: What AR/VR game devs can (and should) learn from MMOs


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image