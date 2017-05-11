Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 11, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 11, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 11, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Magic Leap settles discrimination lawsuit with former exec
Magic Leap settles discrimination lawsuit with former exec
May 11, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 11, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

A lawsuit against Magic Leap that accused the mixed-reality focused tech startup of fostering a ‘misogynistic’ and ‘dysfunctional’ workplace has ended in a settlement.

The terms of that settlement have not been disclosed, but the court filings indicate that the lawsuit is now expected to be dismissed by June 2 as a result.

The original lawsuit was filed back in February by Tannen Campbell, Magic Leap’s former vice president of strategic marketing and brand identity. Campbell alleged that she was fired because Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz refused to take action against workplace sexism.

Magic Leap was accused of violating Title VII of the Civil Right Act of 1964, which prevents employers from discriminating against employees based on sex, race, color, national origin, or religion.

In addition to claims of sex discrimination, Campbell had also accused Magic Leap of false advertising through the use of marketing materials that misrepresented the capabilities of its yet unreleased product.

It's also worth noting that, as pointed out by Mike Bithell on Twitter, the original lawsuit contains some worthwhile advice on how startups can improve gender diversity, including suggestions for mentorship programs and policy changes.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.11.17]
Director of UX
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[05.11.17]
Senior Technical Artist - Xbox
Gameloft (Montreal)
Gameloft (Montreal) — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
[05.11.17]
Artiste FX - FX Artist
Mech Mocha Game Studios
Mech Mocha Game Studios — Bengaluru, India
[05.11.17]
Director - Game Design


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: What I learned playing fantasy football...for indie games
Square Enix parting ways with Hitman developer IO Interactive
Designer Interview: Crafting Flinthook's hookshot wasn't easy
Video: What AR/VR game devs can (and should) learn from MMOs


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image