Magic Leap settles discrimination lawsuit with former exec

A lawsuit against Magic Leap that accused the mixed-reality focused tech startup of fostering a ‘misogynistic’ and ‘dysfunctional’ workplace has ended in a settlement.

The terms of that settlement have not been disclosed, but the court filings indicate that the lawsuit is now expected to be dismissed by June 2 as a result.

The original lawsuit was filed back in February by Tannen Campbell, Magic Leap’s former vice president of strategic marketing and brand identity. Campbell alleged that she was fired because Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz refused to take action against workplace sexism.

Magic Leap was accused of violating Title VII of the Civil Right Act of 1964, which prevents employers from discriminating against employees based on sex, race, color, national origin, or religion.

In addition to claims of sex discrimination, Campbell had also accused Magic Leap of false advertising through the use of marketing materials that misrepresented the capabilities of its yet unreleased product.

It's also worth noting that, as pointed out by Mike Bithell on Twitter, the original lawsuit contains some worthwhile advice on how startups can improve gender diversity, including suggestions for mentorship programs and policy changes.