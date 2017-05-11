Pocket Gems sees $90M investment from Tencent

Episode and War Dragons creator Pocket Gems has secured a $90 million investment from the Chinese internet giant Tencent.

This marks the second time Tencent has invested in Pocket Gems; the company previously bought a 20 percent stake in the developer back in 2015.

This latest investment bumps Tencent’s stake in Pocket Gems to roughly 38 percent, leaving it a minority investor in the company along with Sequoia Capital.

The new cash infusion is set to support Pocket Gem’s existing properties in addition to powering the launch of an entirely new studio focused on creating 3D synchronous multiplayer mobile games. Both the new studio and its inaugural title are set to launch later this year.