Get a job: Gameloft is hiring an FX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Leader in the development and publishing of mobile games, Gameloft has established itself as one of the top innovators in its field since 2000. Gameloft creates games for all digital platforms and with an audience of 140 million monthly users offers via Gameloft Advertising Solutions a unique level of visibility and involvement to advertisers. Gameloft operates its own established franchises such as Asphalt, Order & Chaos, Modern Combat and Dungeon Hunter and also partners with major rights holders including Universal, Illumination Entertainment, Disney, Marvel, Hasbro, Fox Digital Entertainment, Mattel and Ferrari. Gameloft distributes its games in over 100 countries and employs 6,000 people worldwide. Gameloft is a Vivendi company.
At Gameloft Montreal, you’ll be working with the world’s best game developers. Our studio has developed, and continues to develop, hit titles that include the Dungeon Hunter, Modern Combat and Gangstar series.
From the beginning of your adventure with us, you will be tasked with:
Experience and qualifications:
And above all, motivation and a passion for your work!
Why Join the World of Gameloft?
What We Offer
We want to get to know you!
*Important*
In order for your application to be considered, you must submit a portfolio or other samples of your work (demos, images, animation, websites, etc.).Please make sure to provide us with the address of your website or portfolio.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.