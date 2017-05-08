Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Gameloft is hiring an FX Artist
May 11, 2017 | By Staff
May 11, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Art

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

FX ArtistGameloft

Location: Montreal, Quebec

Leader in the development and publishing of mobile games, Gameloft has established itself as one of the top innovators in its field since 2000. Gameloft creates games for all digital platforms and with an audience of 140 million monthly users offers via Gameloft Advertising Solutions a unique level of visibility and involvement to advertisers. Gameloft operates its own established franchises such as Asphalt, Order & Chaos, Modern Combat and Dungeon Hunter and also partners with major rights holders including Universal, Illumination Entertainment, Disney, Marvel, Hasbro, Fox Digital Entertainment, Mattel and Ferrari. Gameloft distributes its games in over 100 countries and employs 6,000 people worldwide. Gameloft is a Vivendi company.

At Gameloft Montreal, you’ll be working with the world’s best game developers. Our studio has developed, and continues to develop, hit titles that include the Dungeon HunterModern Combat and Gangstar series.

From the beginning of your adventure with us, you will be tasked with:

  • Creating, and implementing real-time particle effects and animated shaders;
  • Modeling, texturing, animating, lighting and optimizing FX assets under direction of the Lead Artist;
  • Maintaining a consistent art style under the direction of the Lead Artist and the Art Director;
  • Being willing to learn (and teach) new tools and techniques;
  • Collaborating with designers, programmers and other members of the art team and working closely with the tools and engine depts.;
  • Being meticulous and organized in approaching tasks, adhering to pipeline workflow.

Experience and qualifications:

  • Minimum a college diploma program in graphic arts or equivalent
  • Experience on at least one AAA production as a FX Artist
  • Knowledge of special-effect creation in a game engine (important)
  • Solid technical abilities to aid in creating new visual–effect art pipelines
  • Comfortable using scripting tools to trigger effects based on game events
  • Able to conceptualize and animate very stylized natural and fantastical effects (environments, creatures, skills)
  • Ability to accept feedback, and responds to criticism positively
  • Experience in Photoshop or After Effects is preferred. Knowledge in Fume FX, Houdini and Substance tools for texture generation is a bonus
  • Good problem-solving abilities
  • Self-motivated with strong work ethic
  • Video game enthusiast
  • Demonstrate visual-effects abilities
  • Open-minded and outward-looking
  • Enthusiastic and ready to take on new challenges

And above all, motivation and a passion for your work!

Why Join the World of Gameloft?

  • Because you want to be part of an exceptional experience within a company that is constantly growing!
  • Because you want to work with talented people who are industry pioneers!
  • Because you want to join a global company and meet great people around the world from all walks of life.
  • Or, just because you’re looking for a great place to work!

What We Offer

  • Benefits befitting a company of our size
  • Vacation and personal days off
  • Public transportation allowances (partial reimbursement of OPUS card)
  • A storage room for 80 bikes
  • Daily snacks
  • A game room
  • A rooftop terrace

We want to get to know you!

*Important*

In order for your application to be considered, you must submit a portfolio or other samples of your work (demos, images, animation, websites, etc.).Please make sure to provide us with the address of your website or portfolio. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

