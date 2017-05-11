Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 11, 2017
SpatialOS dev Improbable nets $502M in funding
May 11, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Improbable, the developer behind the cloud-based world creation platform SpatialOS, has raised a total of $502 million in a round of series B funding.

All of the money gained from the investment is set to flow into development for the company's existing technology, which should be of particular note to game developers working on multiplayer or online games.

Improbable's flagship technology, SpatialOS, is a cloud-based platform that aims to ease the process of creating and managing large, persistent online worlds. 

The tech does so by distributing the computational costs for projects like this across multiple, cloud-based servers. Improbable says SpatialOS SDK has been downloaded thousand of times since launching in beta and is notably powering Bossa Studios' game Worlds Adrift.

Thanks to the financial boost, company is also looking to accelerate hiring for both its London and San Francisco offices and, as noted in a press release, “develop a vibrant ecosystem of developers and customers.” 

