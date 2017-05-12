Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 12, 2017
Acer to sell mixed reality headset with motion controllers for $399
May 12, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Acer plans to release a $399 mixed reality headset that ships with two of Microsoft's new motion controllers later this year. 

It's a notable step forward, as affordable devices will surely make the nascent tech a more viable consumer prospect. 

According to the Verge, Microsoft suggested Acer won't be the only company to make use of its controllers in a headset bundle, though stopped short of revealing any concrete details.

Developers will be able to get their hands on the headset in August this year, when second batch of dev kits are rolled out. The consumer bundle featuring the motion controllers will likely hit shelves in time for Christmas. 

The device is just one of many borne out of the partnership between Microsoft and manufacturers like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer -- all of which are working on Mixed Reality devices with the Windows creator.

