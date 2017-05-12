Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 12, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 12, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 12, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the lead designer of the new Prey at 3PM EDT
May 12, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
May 12, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Prey is back, but it’s nothing like its 2006 predecessor. What was once an id-tech fueled monster marathon has instead become a science fiction-horror immersive simulator that’s far more interested in warping players’ sense of reality than letting them blow through waves of aliens. 

What inspired these changes? Why do the designers let players turn into coffee cups? We’ll get answers to these questions and more when we chat with Arkane Studios lead designer Ricardo Bare, who will be joining us at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel as we take a developer-focused look at Prey

It should be an illuminating conversation, especially for those of you interested in making similar kinds of simulation games, so be sure to join in and ask questions in Twitch chat. And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Kopla Games
Kopla Games — Tampere, Finland
[05.12.17]
Senior Game Designer
VRnam
VRnam — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
[05.11.17]
UI Unity Programmer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City, California, United States
[05.11.17]
Environment Artist
System Era Softworks
System Era Softworks — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.11.17]
3D Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Zach Gage fine-tuned the difficulty curve of TypeShift
Blog: What I learned playing fantasy football...for indie games
Square Enix puts Hitman dev IO Interactive up for sale
Pocket Gems sees $90M investment from Tencent


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image