Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 12, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 12, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 12, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gearbox recruits 16 SMU Guildhall grads for VR project
Gearbox recruits 16 SMU Guildhall grads for VR project
May 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
May 12, 2017 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Sixteen graduates from SMU Guildhall, Southern Methodist University’s game development focused graduate program, are headed to Gearbox to work on an unannounced VR title following their graduation this summer.

The student team of 16 notably created SMU Guildhall's first VR game, an HTC Vive title called Mouse Playhouse, in five months. That experience, coupled with Gearbox's longstanding relationship with Guildhall, prompted Gearbox head Randy Pitchford to custom-build a team to fit the soon-to-be graduates. 

“In this year’s graduating cohort, I am very excited that such an amazing group of talent has emerged from the program prepared to hit the ground running with research and development in Virtual Reality,” Pitchford told SMU. 

Mario Rodriguez, the producer behind SMU Guildhall's first VR title and one of the 16 joining Gearbox, previously detailed the team's experience creating Mouse Playhouse in a blog on Gamasutra. Rodriguez will be joined by artists Devanshu Bishnoi, Nina Davis, Taylor Gallagher, Taylor McCart, and Mace Mulleady; designers Michael Feffer, Alexandre Foures, Steve Kocher, Jacob Lavender, and Sam Pate; and programmers Taylor Bishop, Nicholas Dorbin, Benjamin D. Gibson, Clay Howell, and K. Komal Shashank.

Related Jobs

Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles , California, United States
[05.12.17]
3D Character Modeler
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - US
Bohemia Interactive Simulations - US — Orlando, Florida, United States
[05.12.17]
Producer
Bohemia Interactive Simulations
Bohemia Interactive Simulations — Prague, Czech Republic
[05.12.17]
Technical Artist
Kopla Games
Kopla Games — Tampere, Finland
[05.12.17]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Zach Gage fine-tuned the difficulty curve of TypeShift
Nexon kicks off first fiscal quarter with record earnings
Blog: Six ways to get a better Metacritic score
Remedy's Alan Wake to be delisted in wake of expiring music licenses


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image