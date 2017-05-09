Video: Breaking down procedural narrative generation

North Carolina State University researchers Chris Martens and Rogelio Cardona-Rivera took to the podium at GDC 2017 to explore procedural narrative generation and best outline the tools and techniques game developers can use to create their own procedural stories.

Martens explains that one major challenge that comes with creating procedural narratives is finding a way to balance spontaneity and structure. She offers early adventure games as an example of a genre that leaned more towards structure, while the game Dwarf Fortress is given as an example of an experience that forgoes narrative structure in favor of player improvisation.

Throughout the above video, the duo takes a look at how to balance these opposing narrative priorities and offers in-depth advice on two different approaches game developers can take when crafting their own procedural narratives.

Martens and Cardona-Rivera’s full talk from the Narrative Summit at GDC 2017 can now be found for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel, along with a wide variety of other talks from previous conferences.

