Dan Ayoub departs Halo dev 343 Industries

The longtime Halo developer Dan Ayoub has left his post at 343 Industries in favor of a new position at Microsoft.

Ayoub first joined up with 343 in 2009 to work on Halo: Reach, but his most recent position saw him as the studio’s head of strategy development. In that role, he oversaw the development of Halo Wars 2 and its DLC.

In his new position, Ayoub will be working on Mixed Reality tech at Microsoft. According to the Halo Waypoint newsletter announcing his departure, his employment shift will allow him to pursue his passion of empowering education through technology.