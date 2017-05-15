Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Nintendo is bringing The Legend of Zelda to smartphones
Report: Nintendo is bringing The Legend of Zelda to smartphones
May 15, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 15, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Nintendo will bring its popular Legend of Zelda franchise to smartphones sooner rather than later, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal

The outlet claims "people familiar with the matter" have said the company's upcoming Animal Crossing app will hit shelves in the second half of 2017, and will be followed up by the rumored Zelda title. 

Although it's worth taking the news with a pinch of salt, Nintendo clearly has no qualms with bringing its biggest franchises to smartphones. 

The Japanese console maker has already released mobile versions of its popular Super Mario and Fire Emblem games, and confirmed Animal Crossing will be heading to smartphones in the future. 

With that in mind, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Zelda make the jump to mobile, particularly if Nintendo is hoping to capitalize on the success of Breath of the Wild, which sold 2.76 million copies on the Switch alone.

The Journal fails to mention how Nintendo would monetize the title, but previous reports suggest the firm is keen to employ the premium model seen in Super Mario Run, where it offered players a small number of levels for free before asking for $9.99 to unlock the full experience. 

Related Jobs

Gameloft
Gameloft — Barcelona, Spain
[05.15.17]
Senior Producer
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.13.17]
Senior Narrative Writer
Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.13.17]
Lead Engineer (Unity / Virtual Reality)
Mindshow, Inc.
Mindshow, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.13.17]
Unity Engineer / VR Inverse Kinematics


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

5 design lessons 90s-style shooter Strafe cribs from classic games
Blog: 6 reasons for having a defenseless protagonist
Report: Nintendo is bringing The Legend of Zelda to smartphones
How Zach Gage fine-tuned the difficulty curve of TypeShift


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image