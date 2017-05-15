All 15,000 'fan passes' to E3 have been sold

E3 has completely sold out of fan passes in its first year offering admission to the general public. Previously, the tradeshow admitted only industry professionals to the annual event.

The Entertainment Software Association, the event organizer for E3, first put up a total of 15,000 tickets for sale this past February. For $249, those ‘fan passes’ would open the doors of the traditionally industry-centric event to consumers for the first time in the trade show’s lifetime.

Now all 15,000 of those passes are spoken for, just one month ahead of this year’s show on June 13-15.

A number of other changes to E3 have been made in wake of the decision to allow admission to the general public this year, including the creation of the panel-focused E3 Coliseum event and the decision to allow exhibitors to sell merchandise from the show floor itself.