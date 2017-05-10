Get a job: Blue Isle Studios is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Blue Isle Studios is seeking a talented and enthusiastic gameplay programmer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for building open world multiplayer games and experience working with Unreal Engine 4. We are looking for someone that is comfortable working closely with designers to create compelling gameplay experiences, implement new content and help designers improve on their world building workflows. Most importantly, we are looking for someone who is genuinely passionate and excited to create amazing video game experiences.

Blue Isle Studios offers a wide array of challenges that will enable a gameplay programmer to feel a strong sense of ownership and contribution in a small team working on a big game.

This is a full-time position working from our office located in downtown Toronto. We are not looking for remote contract work at this time.

Requirements:

Strong C++ and blueprinting skills in Unreal Engine 4

Strong data structures, logic and algorithm skills

Strong understanding of vector math

Experience working with client/server architecture

Experience with performance analysis and code optimization

High level of comfort extending and improving upon an existing code base

Excellent communication skills

Minimum of 5 years coding experience

Minimum of 2 years experience programming in the video game industry

Plusses:

Technical art skills with particles using cascade

Technical art skills with skeletal meshes using persona

Experience with multithreading and networking

Computer science or related degree

