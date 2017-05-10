Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 15, 2017
May 15, 2017
May 15, 2017
Get a job: Blue Isle Studios is hiring a Gameplay Programmer
May 15, 2017 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay ProgrammerBlue Isle Studios

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Blue Isle Studios is seeking a talented and enthusiastic gameplay programmer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for building open world multiplayer games and experience working with Unreal Engine 4. We are looking for someone that is comfortable working closely with designers to create compelling gameplay experiences, implement new content and help designers improve on their world building workflows. Most importantly, we are looking for someone who is genuinely passionate and excited to create amazing video game experiences.

Blue Isle Studios offers a wide array of challenges that will enable a gameplay programmer to feel a strong sense of ownership and contribution in a small team working on a big game.

This is a full-time position working from our office located in downtown Toronto. We are not looking for remote contract work at this time.

Requirements:

  • Strong C++ and blueprinting skills in Unreal Engine 4
  • Strong data structures, logic and algorithm skills
  • Strong understanding of vector math
  • Experience working with client/server architecture
  • Experience with performance analysis and code optimization
  • High level of comfort extending and improving upon an existing code base
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Minimum of 5 years coding experience
  • Minimum of 2 years experience programming in the video game industry

Plusses:

  • Technical art skills with particles using cascade
  • Technical art skills with skeletal meshes using persona
  • Experience with multithreading and networking
  • Computer science or related degree

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

