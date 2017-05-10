Get a job: Blue Isle Studios is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Blue Isle Studios is seeking a talented and enthusiastic gameplay programmer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for building open world multiplayer games and experience working with Unreal Engine 4. We are looking for someone that is comfortable working closely with designers to create compelling gameplay experiences, implement new content and help designers improve on their world building workflows. Most importantly, we are looking for someone who is genuinely passionate and excited to create amazing video game experiences.
Blue Isle Studios offers a wide array of challenges that will enable a gameplay programmer to feel a strong sense of ownership and contribution in a small team working on a big game.
This is a full-time position working from our office located in downtown Toronto. We are not looking for remote contract work at this time.
Requirements:
Plusses:
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.