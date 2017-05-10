Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 15, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 15, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 15, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Building Beauclair for The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine DLC
May 15, 2017 | By Staff
May 15, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, Video, Vault

Thinking about how to best design a vibrant, believable city for your next game?

If you weren't at GDC 2017 you missed a great talk on just that topic from CD Projekt Red's Kacper Niepokolczycki, in which he ran down (from early concept to final pass) the process of creating the digital city of Beauclair.

The medieval metropolis is the centerpiece of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's final downloadable content pack, Blood and Wine, and Niepokolczycki's talk revealed what kind of technical restrictions CDPR faced when working on Beauclair -- and how it overcame them.

It was a great talk, and if you missed it the first time around you can now watch it entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.13.17]
Senior Narrative Writer
WRKSHP
WRKSHP — San Francisco, California, United States
[05.12.17]
UI/UX Designer
Kopla Games
Kopla Games — Tampere, Finland
[05.12.17]
Senior Game Designer
VRnam
VRnam — Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
[05.11.17]
UI Unity Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

5 design lessons 90s-style shooter Strafe cribs from classic games
The 'unstructured, creative process' that brought Inside to life
Blog: 6 reasons for having a defenseless protagonist
All 15,000 'fan passes' to E3 have been sold


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image