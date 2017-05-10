Video: Building Beauclair for The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine DLC

Thinking about how to best design a vibrant, believable city for your next game?

If you weren't at GDC 2017 you missed a great talk on just that topic from CD Projekt Red's Kacper Niepokolczycki, in which he ran down (from early concept to final pass) the process of creating the digital city of Beauclair.

The medieval metropolis is the centerpiece of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's final downloadable content pack, Blood and Wine, and Niepokolczycki's talk revealed what kind of technical restrictions CDPR faced when working on Beauclair -- and how it overcame them.

It was a great talk, and if you missed it the first time around you can now watch it entirely for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

