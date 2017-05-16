Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 16, 2017
May 16, 2017
May 16, 2017
Obituary: Solidus Snake voice actor John Cygan
May 16, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Veteran actor John Cygan, the man Metal Gear fans will remember as the voice of Solidus Snake, has passed away after a long battle with cancer

The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that Cygan died in his own home on Saturday, May 13. He was aged 63.

Although best known for his prominent role in Metal Gear Solid 2, Cygan lent his vocal talents to other big-name projects including Halo 4, Broken Age, Mafia III, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Spec Ops: The Line

He also featured in a number of popular television shows like Frasier, Modern Family, The X-Files, and The Shield.

