Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn about the future of VR and the design of Google Earth VR at VRDC Fall 2017!
Learn about the future of VR and the design of Google Earth VR at VRDC Fall 2017!
May 17, 2017 | By Staff
May 17, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, Production, VRDC

Good news, VR enthusiasts: Organizers of the Virtual Reality Developers Conference are proud to announce another pair of great sessions for VRDC Fall 2017, which is happening September 21-22 at a bigger, better venue in San Francisco!

Both of these sessions are part of the Innovation track of talks at VRDC Fall 2017, which is all about providing attendees opportunities to meet and learn from experts who are blazing a trail at the frontier of VR and AR development. 

Notably, a number of folks who worked on the remarkable Google Earth VR will be speaking at VRDC Fall 2017 about how they designed a comfortable, intuitive interface people can use to navigate the entire world in VR. 

In their talk on "UX in Google Earth VR", Google UX lead Adam Glazier and Google engineers Nadav Ashkenazi and Per Karlsson will discuss the work of building an interface that allows you to virtually circumnavigate the globe by flying, dragging, rotating, teleporting and searching.

To maintain usability, immersion and comfort, each navigation mode went through rounds of iteration and user testing -- this talk pulls the lid off the UX insights and implementation details that helped make or break each mode of navigation. Don't skip it!

Also, VRDC Fall 2017 will play host to Kim Pallister, director of Intel's VR Center of Excellence. In his talk on "What VR Hardware Research can teach about VR Software's Future", Pallister will open up about some "proof of concept" VR hardware and software experiments Intel has done, and what lessons devs can learn from them as they think about future projects.

For example, PC HMDs with portions of the software pipeline in the HMD, wireless HMD interfaces, biometric sensors, and computer vision systems embedded in HMDs are just a few of the areas of research Pallister plans to break down in his talk.

It promises to be a fascinating session, and course conference officials look forward to announcing many more fantastic VRDC Fall 2017 talks in the weeks ahead. 

For now, don't miss the opportunity to save money by registering for the conference early -- the deadline to register for passes at a discounted rate is next Wednesday, May 24th, 2017!

Since tickets sold out for the first three VRDC events, VRDC Fall 2017 will offer more sessions and move to a bigger location at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA September 21-22. 

For more information on VRDC Fall 2017, visit the show's official website and subscribe to regular updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, VRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

Related Jobs

YAGER Development GmbH
YAGER Development GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[05.17.17]
Content Producer (f/m)
Lionbridge Technologies
Lionbridge Technologies — Irvine, California, United States
[05.16.17]
Lead Test Associate
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.16.17]
Experienced Game Developer
Gameloft
Gameloft — Barcelona, Spain
[05.15.17]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crafting the bizarre, off-kilter gameworld of Little Nightmares
Obituary: Veteran programmer and developer John Tessin
Blog: Analyzing the strengths of Japanese games
Stellaris developer Paradox Interactive opens new mobile studio


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image