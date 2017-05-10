Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Sr. Programmer for VR
Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Sr. Programmer for VR
May 16, 2017 | By Staff
May 16, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Programmer (VR)Sony PlayStation

Location: San Mateo, California

Sony is looking for pioneering developers to join its new Virtual Reality team in San Mateo. We seek an ambitious, self-motivated Senior Programmer-VR to help craft unique player experiences with a diverse group of makers and contribute an early influence on our projects.

Job Description

 The Senior Programmer is a generalist role, responsible for building and supporting technology that all developers use to bring ideas to life. This may include animation, navigation, interaction, sound, instancing, scripting, graphics or tools.  A major part of the role is working with team members to identify problems, provide creative solutions, and improve iteration. A requirement of the role is to maintain an open dialog with team members, inviting feedback, and identifying areas of invention and improvement.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, implement, and maintain systems and tools to support gameplay
  • Write clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code
  • Modify and maintain existing runtime code and tools
  • Support and assist other team members
  • Profile and performance tune code to remove bottlenecks
  • Test and document code produced
  • Support tools and technology as needed for specific project requirements
  • Mentor and guide less experienced programmers as needed

Requirements:

  • Sc. degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience
  • Minimum six years’ professional programming experience
  • Good understanding of what makes a game fun and interesting to play
  • Strong programming generalist with solid code architecture skills
  • Expertise in C and C++
  • Extensive experience with 3D Graphics APIs / techniques 
  • Solid Graphics / 3D math skills
  • Ability to write efficient/compact code for game consoles with limited resources 
  • Enthusiasm and initiative
  • Excellent spoken and written communication
  • Able and motivated to work with other team members
  • A relaxed attitude to working in an agile environment
  • Commitment to code quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.16.17]
Experienced Game Developer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[05.15.17]
Sr. Staff Programmer- VR
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.15.17]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[05.15.17]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Moving beyond score systems in strategy games
How Prey's designers turned technical limitations into inspiration
Blog: The rapidly changing landscape of accessibility for blind gamers
Ubisoft says half of all its sales last year were digital


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image