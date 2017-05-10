Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Sr. Programmer for VR

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Mateo, California

Sony is looking for pioneering developers to join its new Virtual Reality team in San Mateo. We seek an ambitious, self-motivated Senior Programmer-VR to help craft unique player experiences with a diverse group of makers and contribute an early influence on our projects.

Job Description

The Senior Programmer is a generalist role, responsible for building and supporting technology that all developers use to bring ideas to life. This may include animation, navigation, interaction, sound, instancing, scripting, graphics or tools. A major part of the role is working with team members to identify problems, provide creative solutions, and improve iteration. A requirement of the role is to maintain an open dialog with team members, inviting feedback, and identifying areas of invention and improvement.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and maintain systems and tools to support gameplay

Write clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code

Modify and maintain existing runtime code and tools

Support and assist other team members

Profile and performance tune code to remove bottlenecks

Test and document code produced

Support tools and technology as needed for specific project requirements

Mentor and guide less experienced programmers as needed

Requirements:

Sc. degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

Minimum six years’ professional programming experience

Good understanding of what makes a game fun and interesting to play

Strong programming generalist with solid code architecture skills

Expertise in C and C++

Extensive experience with 3D Graphics APIs / techniques

Solid Graphics / 3D math skills

Ability to write efficient/compact code for game consoles with limited resources

Enthusiasm and initiative

Excellent spoken and written communication

Able and motivated to work with other team members

A relaxed attitude to working in an agile environment

Commitment to code quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures

