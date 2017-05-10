Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 16, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 16, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 16, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Composing the music and sound of Hyper Light Drifter
May 16, 2017 | By Staff
May 16, 2017 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Audio, Video, Vault

Heart Machine's 2016 hit Hyper Light Drifter won quite a bit of positive attention for its atmospheric soundtrack and audio design. So where did it come from? 

At GDC 2017's Independent Games Summit, audio wizards Akash Thakkar and Rich Vreeland (aka Disasterpeace) opened up about how they found the right soundscape for Hyper Light over the course of three years and countless revisions.  

It was a great behind-the-scenes look at the game's audio design, one that can offer fellow game makers some useful insights into how to evoke meaningful emotional responses through the audio of their next game.

The talk was recorded so if you missed it in person, don't miss your chance to now watch it for free over on the Official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Tech

Related Jobs

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group
Deluxe Entertainment Services Group — Santa Monica, California, United States
[05.04.17]
VR Sound Engineer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.21.17]
Sound Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Moving beyond score systems in strategy games
How Prey's designers turned technical limitations into inspiration
Blog: The rapidly changing landscape of accessibility for blind gamers
Ubisoft says half of all its sales last year were digital


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image