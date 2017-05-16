Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 16, 2017
May 16, 2017
May 16, 2017
Grasshopper's F2P PS4 game Let It Die surpasses 3 million downloads
Grasshopper's F2P PS4 game Let It Die surpasses 3 million downloads

May 16, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 16, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
May 16, 2017 | By Alex Wawro
The folks behind Grasshopper Manufacture's 2016 free-to-play PlayStation 4 game Let It Die took to the game's Twitter account today to confirm over 3 million people have downloaded it in the ~5 months since it launched.

While it's not as illuminating as actual data on the sales (or lack thereof) of Let It Die's various microtransactions, this milestone affords fellow devs an idea of how broad of an audience the game has reached. 

For comparison's sake, last month Sony reported that the total number of PlayStation 4 consoles sold to date was nearing 60 million worldwide

