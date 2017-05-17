Stellaris developer Paradox Interactive opens new mobile studio

Strategy specialist Paradox Interactive has opened a new studio that will focus solely on mobile development.

Based in Malmo, the new office will be supported by a small team of experienced devs tasked with creating deep, challenging mobile experiences.

The Stellaris and Hearts of Iron IV developer says it wants to further explore the mobile market by creating a "broad" catalog of titles.

"Paradox is committed to exploring new territory in mobile game development, and I’m eager to lead that charge," said the company's SVP of innovation and mobile, Kim Nordström.

"It's important that we bring aboard the right people -- people capable of delivering the kind of hardcore strategic titles we're known for on PC. Games like Prison Architect: Mobile are just the beginning."

The isn't the first time the developer-publisher has made headlines in May. Earlier this month, the company brought in Civilization V lead designer Jon Shafer to take the lead on a mystery grand strategy project.

The Swedish outfit also made waves this week by taking to the stage at ParadoxCon to talk about why one of its latest releases, Tyranny, failed to live up to internal expectations.