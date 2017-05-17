Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 17, 2017
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 17, 2017
arrowPress Releases
May 17, 2017
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Veteran programmer and developer John Tessin
Obituary: Veteran programmer and developer John Tessin
May 17, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
May 17, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

Veteran programmer and developer John Tessin has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. 

The news was confirmed by his daughter Sally Tessin, who set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a proper burial after finding out his VA benefits would only cover a portion of funeral costs. 

We're pleased to report that the money has now been raised thanks to generous donations from friends and family. 

"My father, John Tessin passed away in his sleep on May 15, 2017," she explained. "Although he has been suffering with pancreatic cancer his death is a sudden shock that we all believed that we would have had more time together with him."

Tessin, who spent 13 years working at Sony Online Entertainment, is perhaps best known for his work on popular MMORPG, EverQuest II

It's clear he made a positive impact on the industry, and since learning of his passing friends and former colleagues have taken to social media to share some memories of their own. 

Related Jobs

Chimera Entertainment GmbH
Chimera Entertainment GmbH — MÃ¼nchen, Germany
[05.17.17]
Backend Developer (f/m)
Keen Software House a.s.
Keen Software House a.s. — Prague, Czech Republic
[05.17.17]
?enior Game Programmer
SYBO Games
SYBO Games — Copenhagen, Denmark
[05.17.17]
Senior DevOps Engineer
Wargaming | BigWorld
Wargaming | BigWorld — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[05.17.17]
Senior Software Engineer Â– C/C++ Tools Development


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Crafting the bizarre, off-kilter gameworld of Little Nightmares
Obituary: Veteran programmer and developer John Tessin
Blog: Analyzing the strengths of Japanese games
Stellaris developer Paradox Interactive opens new mobile studio


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image