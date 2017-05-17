Obituary: Veteran programmer and developer John Tessin

Veteran programmer and developer John Tessin has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Sally Tessin, who set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a proper burial after finding out his VA benefits would only cover a portion of funeral costs.

We're pleased to report that the money has now been raised thanks to generous donations from friends and family.

"My father, John Tessin passed away in his sleep on May 15, 2017," she explained. "Although he has been suffering with pancreatic cancer his death is a sudden shock that we all believed that we would have had more time together with him."

Tessin, who spent 13 years working at Sony Online Entertainment, is perhaps best known for his work on popular MMORPG, EverQuest II.

It's clear he made a positive impact on the industry, and since learning of his passing friends and former colleagues have taken to social media to share some memories of their own.

A wonderful member of the SOE team, John Tessin died suddenly yesterday. He worked on Egerauest 2 and other games for many years. — John Smedley (@j_smedley) May 17, 2017

@j_smedley Tessin saved my butt so many times when I broke the build with a bad semi-colon, and he always laughed about it! — Tom Tobey (@giganticrobot) May 17, 2017