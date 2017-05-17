Keywords acquires game engineering specialist GameSim

Game tech service provider Keywords has acquired GameSim to take its first steps into the world of software engineering.

Based in Orlando, Florida, GameSim is a specialist in outsourced engineering services and technology platforms for the video games industry, and has worked with big names including EA and Zynga.

Keywords plans to purchase additional engineering companies in the future as it looks to diversify its portfolio and expand on its fast-growing art services line of business.

"Our intention is to use this as a platform from which to build a market leading engineering capability and we continue to review a number of compelling acquisition opportunities in this specialist and large, yet fragmented market," said company CEO, Andrew Day.

This is Keywords' second purchase in as many weeks, with the firm picking up localisation expert XLOC for $900,000 earlier this month.