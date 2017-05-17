Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 17, 2017
Jagex to use SpatialOS world creation platform in future projects
May 17, 2017 | By Chris Kerr
Runescape developer Jagex has partnered up with Improbable with a view to using the company's cloud-based world creation platform SpatialOS in future projects. 

The tech gives developers the power to build persistent worlds by stitching together multiple severs and game engines like Unreal and Unity. 

Improbable champions the platform as a way for small teams to rapidly develop and deploy huge multiplayer experiences. 

SpatialOS is already being used to power Bossa Studios' massively multiplayer sandbox, Worlds Adrift. But it hasn't just caught the eye of game devs, and earlier this week Improbable netted $502 million in funding to further develop the technology.

