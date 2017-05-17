Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 17, 2017
Learn how to make mystery games with the developer of Kona at 3PM EDT
May 17, 2017 | By Bryant Francis
Last month, a little game called Kona completed its Kickstarter-initiated journey and launched on Steam, picking up a surprising number of positive reviews from players and outlets alike. 

Since we love a good murder mystery, and we’re intrigued by the fact that a narrative-driven game also has some survival elements, we’re talking with Kona developer Alexandre Fiset today at 3PM EDT. 

If you’ve got Kickstarter questions, or want to know more about mixing narrative game design with the survival mechanics that have taken over Steam, you should join us in Twitch chat to ask your questions. And while you’re at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

