The Witcher source material to be adapted as a Netflix series

The Witcher Saga, a novel series by the polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, is being adapted into an episodic show by none other than the streaming giant, Netflix.

Sapkowski’s novels notably spawned The Witcher series of video games created by CD Projekt Red. And while the series being created by Netflix isn’t directly tied to the developer or the game adaptation, it's hard to imagine that the success of CD Projekt Red's game series, which recently surpassed 25 million sales, didn't factor into the decision.

According to a press release, Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of those original eight novels, is on board with the new project, both literally and figuratively. While he was largely uninvolved in the video game adaptation of his work, Sapkowski is set to serve as a creative consultant for the Netflix series.

"I'm thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” said Sapkowski in that press release. “I'm excited about our efforts together as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”