Prey designer Ricardo Bare's advice for prototyping is abstract but valuable

For Prey’s design team, creating systems that overlap was more important that trying to script individual moments within the game, but what advice does lead designer Ricardo Bare have for smaller development teams looking to do the same kind of thing?

Speaking during a recent Gamasutra Twitch stream, Bare explained that being technical as a designer is a huge help and there are tools developers at any level can use to quickly prototype their own system based ideas.

On a deeper level, as mentioned during the clip above, there is a way of thinking that game developers, specifically designers, should embrace when workshopping their own systems-based simulation ideas.

The mentality Bare offers is, in his own words, a little abstract but his advice is still something developers will find useful throughout the prototyping process.

Beyond even that, Gamasutra's full, hour-long conversation with Bare can be found over on Twitch.