Get a job: Disruptor Beam is hiring a Game Designer
May 17, 2017 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Game DesignerDisruptor Beam

Location: Framingham, Massachusetts

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

As a Game Designer, you will work with a team of producers, designers, engineers, product managers and marketers to create world-class free-to-play mobile games. The ideal candidate is a Star Trek fan that has experience designing and balancing game systems, content, and economies for live mobile free-to-play games.

What You’ll Do:

  • Guide the design and balance of game systems and content for our live games
  • Analyze the player engagement and spending behavior to optimize activities, consumables and game balance
  • Communicate effectively across the game team and with project stakeholders to help with implementation, improvement, and testing of your work
  • Collaborate with UX designers and Engineers to implement game features

What We Seek:

  • 3 to 5 years of design experience, including content and systems created for shipped games
  • Authentic love for Star Trek and other brands we work with
  • Experience working on a live free-to-play mobile game and balancing their economies and game systems for both engagement and monetization
  • Strong understanding of design principles and basic economics involved in free-to-play
  • Demonstrated ability to take constraints and business goals to shape elegant design solutions
  • Willingness to be wrong and learn iteratively to find simple solutions to big problems
  • Demonstrated ability to empathize with players and understand their perspective
  • Excellent critical, analytical and communication skills
  • Masterful use of spreadsheets (Excel, Numbers or Google Sheets)
  • Experience with data and content input using YML, JSON or XML
  • Ability to drive design using data and metrics is a big plus

What You’ll Get

  • Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.
  • We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.
  • Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

