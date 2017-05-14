Video: Designing conflict & high-tension moments in 'Secret Hitler'

This year the Game Developers Conference hosted its first-ever Board Game Design Day, a full day of talks about useful learnings from the design and development of tabletop games.

As part of that program, Mike Boxleiter (who's worked on video games like Solipskier and Gasketball) took the stage to talk about his work co-designing Secret Hitler, a Kickstarted tabletop game with some interesting mechanics.

Boxleiter describes it as a hidden role, social deduction game which requires players to take on the roles of German parliamentarians in the 1930s Weimar Republic. The German government system is simulated in a very abstract way to create tension and suspicion as all players are aware that "fascists" have secretly infiltrated their ranks, but none of the "liberal" players know where the other players' loyalties lie.

In his talk Boxleiter went over the initial design process, pitfalls and dead ends which were avoided in the iteration process, and learnings from the final marketing push on Kickstarter.

It was a really interesting talk, one that you can now watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

